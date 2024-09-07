Centre discharges probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar with immediate effect

Business News
/ News
/ India
/ Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect
Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect
1 min read
07 Sep 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Livemint
The Central government has dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar, effective immediately
The Central government discharged controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar with immediate effect on Saturday.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.