Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect

Centre discharges Puja Khedkar from Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect

Livemint

The Central government has dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar, effective immediately

Centre discharges probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar with immediate effect

The Central government discharged controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar with immediate effect on Saturday.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.