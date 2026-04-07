Centre doubles daily allocation of 5-kg FTL gas cylinders — How to get a Chhotu LPG cylinder without address proof?

In a major move to assist migrant labourers and vulnerable groups amid global supply concerns sparked by the Middle East war, the Centre has doubled the daily allocation of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders—popularly known as 'Chhotu' LPG cylinders—to all states and Union Territories.

According to the government's directive, the enhanced allocation will be strictly reserved for supplying migrant labourers. The additional supply will be calculated based on the average daily supply recorded on March 2-3, and it will sit over and above the existing 20% ceiling prescribed earlier in March.

Furthermore, authorities have prioritized household LPG supplies and set up 11 dedicated help desks at select HPCL outlets to guide migrant workers to nearby distributors, reported GoodReturns, adding that around 6.6 lakh cylinders have been sold since March 23, with over 90,000 units sold on April 4 alone.

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Historically, securing a regular domestic gas connection has required a valid Proof of Address (POA), making it cumbersome for migrating professionals, students, and labourers. The 5-kg FTL cylinder bypasses these hurdles entirely.

Here is everything you need to know about getting a 'Chhotu' LPG cylinder seamlessly:

How to get the 5-kg 'Chhotu' LPG cylinder without address proof? The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas allows the over-the-counter purchase of these small cylinders without requiring any address verification or paperwork.

All a consumer needs to do is visit an authorized point of sale and present a valid Proof of Identity (POI).

No security deposit is required to purchase the cylinder.

Also Read | LPG cylinder price on 7 April: Domestic and commercial gas rates in major cities

Where to buy? You can purchase Chhotu LPG cylinders from authorized oil marketing company (OMC) distributorships (like Indane, HP Appu, or BharatGas Mini).

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Chhotu LPG cylinders are also available at OMC retail outlets (petrol pumps), select kirana stores, and local supermarkets.

List of accepted identity documents To purchase your cylinder, simply present any one of the following government-issued identity proofs:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Voter ID

Any other valid photo identification document issued by the State or Central Government. Crackdown on LPG hoarding To ensure that households are not impacted by any fuel squeezes, the government has restricted commercial LPG supplies and initiated a massive crackdown on hoarding.

Over 50,000 cylinders have been seized since March as part of anti-hoarding operations, reported GoodReturns.

Additionally, more than 1,400 show-cause notices have been issued to distributors, and 36 dealerships have been suspended for violations, the outlet said.