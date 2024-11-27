Centre rolls out E-Daakhil portal nationwide to streamline consumer grievance redressal

New Delhi: In a move aimed at enhancing consumer rights protection, the Centre has launched the E-Daakhil portal across all states and union territories.

With the introduction of the portal in Ladakh on 22 November, the consumer affairs ministry has completed the nationwide rollout of the consumer-centric grievance redressal mechanism, following its coverage in 35 states and UTs by the end of 2023, it said on Wednesday.

Currently, over 281,000 users have registered on the E-Daakhil portal, with 198,725 cases filed, of which 38,453 have been resolved. With its nationwide expansion, the portal is aiming to transform the consumer rights landscape in India.

Also read | Superhero minus cape: CCPA wants to protect consumers but its hands are tied The E-Daakhil portal, which was first introduced on 7 September 2020 by the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC), offers consumers an easy, cost-effective, and efficient online mechanism to file grievances. Designed to eliminate the need for physical appearances at consumer forums, the portal allows users to submit complaints, track their progress, and make payments—all through a user-friendly interface, the ministry said in a statement.

Empowering consumers The implementation of E-Daakhil across India reflects the government’s commitment to empowering consumers and making the grievance redressal process more accessible to people, even in remote areas.

“With the addition of Ladakh, the portal is now available across India, from bustling urban centres to the country’s most remote regions. This comprehensive reach ensures that consumers in every corner of the country have the opportunity to resolve complaints promptly, without facing the logistical challenges of travel or extensive paperwork,” it said.

Also read | Credit cards: What are the consumer protection laws that apply to credit cards? Success stories from regions like Sambalpur, where a faulty product complaint was resolved with ₹25,000 compensation, and Andaman, where a UPI transaction dispute resulted in a refund, highlight the portal’s effectiveness in ensuring timely justice, it said.

The portal’s online nature ensures a paperless, transparent system that speeds up the entire grievance redressal process. Consumers can now file complaints directly from their homes, with a tracking system that ensures full visibility on the status of their cases. This is particularly beneficial for individuals in rural and underserved areas who previously faced significant barriers to accessing justice.

Towards e-Jagriti The government is also moving forward with the launch of e-Jagriti, a new initiative designed to automate the filing, tracking, and management of consumer cases even further, it said. Expected to streamline communication between parties and reduce bureaucratic delays, e-Jagriti will further enhance the speed and efficiency of dispute resolution.