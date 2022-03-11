NEW DELHI : The Union Ministry of Power on Friday said that it has relaxed 22 compliance norms so far under the first phase of Action Plan 2022 for ease of doing business.

The first phase of the action plan for the year will continue till March 31, 2022,while the second phase will continue till August 15, 2022.

Last year, the ministry had eased compliances related to 79 issues affecting industry and consumer, said an official statement on Friday.

The government had also launched a Regulatory Compliance Portal as a a central online repository of all central and state-level compliances to reduce the regulatory compliance burden of citizens and businesses.

The Union Minister of Power , R.K Singh, recently reviewed the Action Plans of 2022 of Ministry of Power and its sub-nodal organisations -- BEE, CTU, POSOCO, CEA and CERC.

Outlining initiatives of the ministry and it's agencies towards ease of doing business, the statement said the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has simplified the implementation of the Standards & Labelling (S&L) program.

It had also introduced digitalisation and online tracking of status of application for manufacturers, among other initiatives.

Further, it said that, the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) has eased Connectivity Bank Guarantee under revised RE procedure unlocking about ₹400 crore for RE Developers.

R.K. Singh said that steps to ease regulatory burden should be taken up at state level as well and uploaded on the RCB portal for the benefit of all customers and stakeholders.

