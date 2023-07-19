New Delhi: Amid a steady decline in coronavirus infections in the country, the central government on Wednesday eased covid-19 guidelines, dropping the requirement of RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travellers arriving in India.

The move will come into effect 20 July, and will be applicable at all points of entry including airports, seaports and land borders.

“The present guidelines are being revised considering declining trajectory of COVID-19 cases globally," a government official said.

India reported 49 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload at 1,464, according to an update by the health ministry on Wednesday.

Total case tally, since the pandemic erupted in early 2020, stands at 44.9 million, with recovery rate at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website. The death toll stands at 531,915.

The government has said that all international travelers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against covid-19 in their country.

“In-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed, preferable use of masks and following physical distancing shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol and the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment," as per the new guidelines.

While on arrival, de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. “Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol. All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call national helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19," it said.

In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to the coronavirus pandemic as a public health emergency, but said that the disease remains a threat to human lives and hence precautionary measures are a must.