Centre eases covid norms, drops random RT-PCR tests for international passengers1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST
India reported 49 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload at 1,464
New Delhi: Amid a steady decline in coronavirus infections in the country, the central government on Wednesday eased covid-19 guidelines, dropping the requirement of RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travellers arriving in India.
