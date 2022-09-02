Centre eases PAN/Aadhaar norm for government, consular office

Income tax rules require every person depositing or withdrawing ₹20 lakh or more from a banking company or a cooperative bank or post office in a year or open a current account or cash credit account with these entities are required to quote their PAN or Aadhaar in the documents related to the transaction. And these entities that receive such document have to ensure that PAN or Aadhaar number has been quoted and authenticated.

