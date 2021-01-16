Centre effectively controlling bird flu, says properly cooked poultry safe for consumption1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 08:25 AM IST
- Steps to make the general public aware of the disease are being undertaken
NEW DELHI : Noting that the country is effectively controlling the spread of bird flu, the Central government on Friday instructed the state government to allow the selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from avian influenza-free areas/states.
"The country has been effectively controlling the disease. It was reiterated that the virus gets destroyed easily at 70 degrees Centigrade and therefore, properly cooked poultry and poultry products are safe for human consumption," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) said in a release.
FAHD said that states have been requested to instruct the authorities concerned not to impose a ban and allow the selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from AI-free areas/states.
"As of 15 January, 2021, Avian Influenza (AI) has been confirmed in wild birds in Burhanpur, Rajgarh, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, Harda, Dhar, Sagar, and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh (crows and pigeons); Dehradun district of Uttarakhand (Crows and Kite); Rohini in Delhi (crow) and Jaipur Zoo in Rajasthan (Duck and Black Stork)," the ministry said.
Moreover, cases of AI in poultry has been confirmed from Anand/Bhagirath Kalosiya in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh and GS Poultry farm Balod district of Chhattisgarh. Altogether, 11 states in the country have been affected by AI.
Steps to make the general public aware of the disease are being undertaken. Also, efforts to remove misinformation about avian influenza among the people is underway, the release said.
In pursuance of the meeting with the Animal Husbandry Departments of the States/UTs, Secretary (DAHD) has also written to the Chief Secretaries/Administrators of states/UTs AI is not new to the country but has been reported every year since 2006.
