Active Stocks
Tue Mar 12 2024 15:58:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.45 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.25 -1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.60 -1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,459.90 2.30%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.05 -0.16%
Business News/ News / India/  Centre enforces new code to curb unethical practices in drug promotion
BackBack

Centre enforces new code to curb unethical practices in drug promotion

Somrita Ghosh

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has asked all pharma associations to constitute an Ethics Committee for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices

Under the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, which has been issued on 12 March, a drug can be only promoted after receiving marketing approval and the word 'safe' must not be used without qualification. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Under the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, which has been issued on 12 March, a drug can be only promoted after receiving marketing approval and the word 'safe' must not be used without qualification. (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: The central government has implemented a new uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing practices to curb unethical behaviour. The updated guidelines include drug endorsement, promotion, ethical conduct for medical representatives, and maintaining relationships with healthcare professionals.

Additionally, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has instructed all pharmaceutical associations to establish three- or five-member ethics committees to oversee marketing practices, and disclose details of all complaints, including the name of the company under scanner, and address grievances.

According to the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, issued on 12 March, a drug can only be promoted after obtaining marketing approval, and the term 'safe' cannot be used without qualification.

While pharmaceutical companies have adhered to a voluntary marketing practices code since 2015, the new code is quasi-statutory.

The UCPMP mandates medical representatives to refrain from paying, under any guise, to get access to healthcare professionals. It also holds companies responsible for the actions of the medical representatives.

According to the code, free drug samples should not be supplied to individuals who are not qualified to prescribe such products. It also regulates events, seminars and workshops involving the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare professionals, permitting them to hold such events only under well-defined and transparent circumstances. Besides, it requires all pharma companies to disclose details of such events, including expenditure.

The code also prohibits healthcare professionals from accepting gifts from pharma companies or agents, including paid vacations, unless attending conferences, seminars, or workshops where the speaker is participating in Continuing Medical Education (CME) or Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes.

The code also states that pharma associations must upload the UCPMP on their websites, along with the detailed procedure for lodging complaints. These resources, should be linked to the UCPMP portal of the department of pharmaceuticals, it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App