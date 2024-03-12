Centre enforces new code to curb unethical practices in drug promotion

New Delhi: The central government has implemented a new uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing practices to curb unethical behaviour. The updated guidelines include drug endorsement, promotion, ethical conduct for medical representatives, and maintaining relationships with healthcare professionals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has instructed all pharmaceutical associations to establish three- or five-member ethics committees to oversee marketing practices, and disclose details of all complaints, including the name of the company under scanner, and address grievances.

According to the Uniform Code for Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024, issued on 12 March, a drug can only be promoted after obtaining marketing approval, and the term 'safe' cannot be used without qualification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While pharmaceutical companies have adhered to a voluntary marketing practices code since 2015, the new code is quasi-statutory.

The UCPMP mandates medical representatives to refrain from paying, under any guise, to get access to healthcare professionals. It also holds companies responsible for the actions of the medical representatives.

According to the code, free drug samples should not be supplied to individuals who are not qualified to prescribe such products. It also regulates events, seminars and workshops involving the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare professionals, permitting them to hold such events only under well-defined and transparent circumstances. Besides, it requires all pharma companies to disclose details of such events, including expenditure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The code also prohibits healthcare professionals from accepting gifts from pharma companies or agents, including paid vacations, unless attending conferences, seminars, or workshops where the speaker is participating in Continuing Medical Education (CME) or Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes.

The code also states that pharma associations must upload the UCPMP on their websites, along with the detailed procedure for lodging complaints. These resources, should be linked to the UCPMP portal of the department of pharmaceuticals, it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!