Centre exempts basic customs duty on imported drugs for all rare diseases. Details here2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM IST
The exemption will result in substantial cost savings and provide much needed relief to the patients.
The Central Government on 30 March has exempted basic customs duty on all imported drugs and Food for Special Medical Purposes for personal use for the treatment of all Rare Diseases listed under the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×