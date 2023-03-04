Centre exempts basic customs duty on whole pigeon pea

Centre exempts basic customs duty on whole pigeon pea1 min read . 03:29 PM IST
- The CBIC order said that the basic customs duty relief is offered in public interest and that it is effective from Saturday.
New Delhi: The central government has exempted basic customs duty on pigeon pea or tur dal (whole), showed an order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
The order said that the duty relief is offered in public interest and that it is effective from Saturday.
Tur production is pegged lower at 3.89 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 4.34 million tonne in the previous year as per the initial projection made by the agriculture ministry, according to reports. About 7.6 lakh tonne of tur was imported in 2021-22.
Separately, the Centre also announced an increase in windfall profit tax or special additional excise duty on crude oil to ₹4400 per tonne. It was ₹4350 a tonne from 15 February.
On export of aviation turbine fuel, on which there was a ₹1.5 a litre special additional excise duty from 15 February, the government has offered relief by bringing the rate down to zero.
The Centre also reduced the special additional excise duty on diesel exports from ₹1 per litre to ₹0.5 a litre. Also, the road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel has been waived. It was earlier attracting ₹1.5 a litre when exported.
The government revises windfall profit tax on petroleum and products every fortnight in view of fluctuations in international prices.
