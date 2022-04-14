Centre exempts cotton from 10% import duty

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) welcomed the duty cut saying duty free import of raw cotton will promote export of value-added cotton textile. A statement from the industry body said quoting its president A. Sakthivel that the move will push export of apparels significantly by softening the prices of yarn and fabrics as well. The statement said that high prices of cotton were blunting the competitive edge of the industry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}