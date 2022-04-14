Centre exempts cotton from 10% import duty

Centre exempts cotton from 10% import duty1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
The duty relief effective from Thursday till 30 September will apply to the textile value chain including yarn, fabric, garments and made ups and provide relief to consumers
To cool prices, the central government on Wednesday exempted cotton imports from 5% basic customs duty and 5% agriculture and infrastructure development cess, showed an official order.
Finance ministry said in the order that the decision to cut duty has been taken in public interest. The duty relief effective from Thursday till 30 September will apply to the textile value chain including yarn, fabric, garments and made ups and provide relief to consumers, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The move is also expected to benefit textile exports as they do not have to seek refund of the taxes on raw materials under export promotion schemes. The duty cut comes amid reports of soaring cotton prices. Wholesale price index based inflation in textiles has been in double digits for several months now, official data showed.
The government introduced the 10% duty on cotton in the FY22 union budget to give tariff protection to domestic cotton producers from imports. Inflation has in the recent months forced the government to significantly reduce the duty on edible oils too.
India has been facing a spike in inflation with the March figure touching 6.95% fanned by surge in food and fuel prices. The surge in prices of commodities and manufactured items is seen widely as a dampener for the economy recovering from the pandemic’s effect.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) welcomed the duty cut saying duty free import of raw cotton will promote export of value-added cotton textile. A statement from the industry body said quoting its president A. Sakthivel that the move will push export of apparels significantly by softening the prices of yarn and fabrics as well. The statement said that high prices of cotton were blunting the competitive edge of the industry.
