Centre expands financial scrutiny

Centre expands financial scrutiny5 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:37 AM IST
The rules were disclosed as part of two gazette notifications by the Union ministry of finance late on Tuesday, with the one related to politically exposed persons covering individuals working for a foreign country, senior politicians, functionaries of political parties, senior bureaucrats, judges, and military personnel
New Delhi: The Union government tweaked rules on money laundering, putting non-government organizations (NGOs) and “politically exposed persons" under tighter scrutiny, significantly widening the range of people and entities whose financial transactions agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate will have access to.
