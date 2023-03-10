Centre expands financial scrutiny

Manavendra Mishra, partner at Khaitan & Co, said: “The amendment aims to broaden the scope of the definition of such a beneficial owner of an entity and provides a revised reporting mechanism. The definition of PEP, however, leaves a lot to interpretation and in the absence of clear markers as to up to what rank, up to how much time after demitting office etc., would an individual be considered a PEP, it would give the authorities too much discretion. Such discretion, if not checked, could easily be misused and it would be best to define the ambiguities left in this amendment."