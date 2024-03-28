Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland's 8 districts for 6 months
The MHA released a notification mentioning that the AFSPA has been extended for next six months in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts of Nagaland.
Declaring them as 'disturbed area' for six months, the Ministry of Home Affairs on 28 March extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, with effect from April 1 this year, unless withdrawn earlier, reported news agency ANI.