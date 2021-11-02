Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Centre has extended the 'Ayushman CAPF' healthcare scheme benefits of the central health insurance programme to the personnel of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) pan-India in a phased manner.

The scheme will be available by December-end and will benefit 35 lakh CAPF personnel, it added.

Shah rolled out the scheme in phased manner by handing over the health card to some NSG soldiers.

"Modi govt is committed to ensure healthcare facilities of CAPF personnel & their families, so that the CAPFs can discharge their duties with full concentration," he said.

As a part of pan-India roll out of the Scheme, health cards will be distributed to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries across various CAPFs which include serving force personnel and their family members. Force-wise number of beneficiaries, as on date, are as under :-

View Full Image CAPF catergories (PIB)

The scheme was first launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in only Assam on January 23 this year. All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officials and serving personnel and their dependents from seven forces--Assam Rifles, Border Security Force ( BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with their families, will be covered under the scheme.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had finalised a deadline to launch the 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme across the country in May, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

To enable seamless services to CAPF beneficiaries, NHA has created appropriate mechanisms with a dedicated toll-free helpline 14588, an online grievance management system, and a stringent fraud and abuse detection, prevention and control system.

The scheme is a joint initiative will provide cashless healthcare services to serving CAPF personnel and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

A distinct feature of the scheme is that it will switch from the paper-based manual process of availing healthcare benefits to a paperless service at MHA’s IT platform.

There will also be a 24X7 call centre, online grievance management system, fraud and abuse control system and real time monitoring dashboards.

Beneficiaries of the scheme can collect the Ayushman CAPF e-card from respective forces. This card will be activated at empanelled private hospitals using a copy of service ID and Aadhaar or any other government approved photo ID. The e-card can also be obtained from Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Mitra (PMAM) stationed at PM-JAY empanelled private hospital using the same documents.

