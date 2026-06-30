Centre extends CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal's term by six months

The Centre on Tuesday extended Ravi Agrawal's term as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by six months, until 31 December 2026, ensuring continuity at the apex direct tax policymaking body.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Agrawal's re-appointment as CBDT chairman on a contract basis after his superannuation on 30 June 2026, according to an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT).
The extension will take effect from 1 July 2026 to 31 December 2026, or until further notice, whichever is earlier.
The extension comes as direct tax collections have recorded a healthy start to the current fiscal year, reflecting resilient corporate profitability and steady economic activity.
Data released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday showed net direct tax collections stood at ₹5.21 trillion as of 17 June, up 14.64% from a year ago. Gross direct tax collections rose 12.46% year-on-year to ₹6.10 trillion, while refunds increased a modest 1.19% to ₹89,026 crore.
Corporate tax remained the principal driver of the increase. Net corporate tax collections rose 22.48% on-year to ₹2.08 trillion, significantly outpacing non-corporate tax collections, which grew 8.41% to ₹2.93 trillion.
Another notable contributor was the securities transaction tax (STT), whose collections surged 44.9% to ₹18,856 crore, reflecting sustained activity in the equity markets.
Advance tax collections, widely regarded as an early indicator of business confidence and profitability, also posted healthy growth. Total advance tax collections for FY27 rose 15.30% to ₹1.78 trillion, while corporate advance tax increased 16.01% to ₹1.40 trillion.
The strong start to direct tax collections is expected to support the Centre's fiscal consolidation efforts. In the Union Budget for FY27, the government has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP, lower than the revised estimate of 4.8% for FY26.
Healthy tax revenues could provide additional room to sustain public expenditure, particularly capital spending, while keeping the fiscal deficit on the planned path.
The revenue performance also comes against an improving macroeconomic backdrop.
Earlier this month, the World Bank, in its June 2026 Global Economic Prospects report, raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.5% projected in January, while noting that the country would remain among the world's fastest-growing major economies despite a moderation from an estimated 7.7% in FY26.
Separately, Goldman Sachs revised down its forecast for India's current account deficit to 1.3% of GDP, reflecting improving external sector conditions.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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