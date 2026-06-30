Centre extends CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal's term by six months

The Centre on Tuesday extended Ravi Agrawal's term as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by six months, until 31 December 2026, ensuring continuity at the apex direct tax policymaking body.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Agrawal's re-appointment as CBDT chairman on a contract basis after his superannuation on 30 June 2026, according to an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT).
The extension will take effect from 1 July 2026 to 31 December 2026, or until further notice, whichever is earlier.
The extension comes as direct tax collections have recorded a healthy start to the current fiscal year, reflecting resilient corporate profitability and steady economic activity.
Data released by the Income Tax Department on Thursday showed net direct tax collections stood at ₹5.21 trillion as of 17 June, up 14.64% from a year ago. Gross direct tax collections rose 12.46% year-on-year to ₹6.10 trillion, while refunds increased a modest 1.19% to ₹89,026 crore.
Corporate tax remained the principal driver of the increase. Net corporate tax collections rose 22.48% on-year to ₹2.08 trillion, significantly outpacing non-corporate tax collections, which grew 8.41% to ₹2.93 trillion.
Another notable contributor was the securities transaction tax (STT), whose collections surged 44.9% to ₹18,856 crore, reflecting sustained activity in the equity markets.
Advance tax collections, widely regarded as an early indicator of business confidence and profitability, also posted healthy growth. Total advance tax collections for FY27 rose 15.30% to ₹1.78 trillion, while corporate advance tax increased 16.01% to ₹1.40 trillion.
The strong start to direct tax collections is expected to support the Centre's fiscal consolidation efforts. In the Union Budget for FY27, the government has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP, lower than the revised estimate of 4.8% for FY26.
Healthy tax revenues could provide additional room to sustain public expenditure, particularly capital spending, while keeping the fiscal deficit on the planned path.
The revenue performance also comes against an improving macroeconomic backdrop.
Earlier this month, the World Bank, in its June 2026 Global Economic Prospects report, raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.5% projected in January, while noting that the country would remain among the world's fastest-growing major economies despite a moderation from an estimated 7.7% in FY26.
Separately, Goldman Sachs revised down its forecast for India's current account deficit to 1.3% of GDP, reflecting improving external sector conditions.