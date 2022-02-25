Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday issued Covid-19 guidelines for March.He suggested the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently. With a substantial decline in case positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, States and UTS are re-opening the activities.

"Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities," the communication said.

In the guidelines, sent to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, the home secretary also emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, should continue to be enforced.

He said states and UTs should continue with testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour for managing COVID-19.

