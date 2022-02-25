Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre extends Covid-19 guidelines till 31 March

Centre extends Covid-19 guidelines till 31 March

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for RT-PCR COVID-19 test on the arrival at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai 
2 min read . 02:19 PM IST

  With a substantial decline in case positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, States and UTS are re-opening the activities, the letter said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday issued Covid-19 guidelines for March.He suggested the implementation of a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently. With a substantial decline in case positivity and in the number of active cases in the country, States and UTS are re-opening the activities. 

In view  of the overall improved situation, there is a need to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities. Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation. relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings night curfew: operations of public transport shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities 

It is, however, emphasised that while allowing all such activities, the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, should continue to be enforced States/UTS should continue with the testing and sarveillance, clinical management Vacination implementation of COVID Appropriate behaviour for Covid-19

"Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities," the communication said.

In the guidelines, sent to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, the home secretary also emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, should continue to be enforced.

He said states and UTs should continue with testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour for managing COVID-19.

