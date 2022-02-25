Centre extends Covid-19 guidelines till 31 March

In view of the overall improved situation, there is a need to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic activities. Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation. relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings night curfew: operations of public transport shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities