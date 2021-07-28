1 min read.Updated: 28 Jul 2021, 04:04 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Sneha
India reported 43,654 fresh Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours
The govt has advised all the states to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the ICMR
The ministry of home affairs has issued an order to all states and union territories, extending the guidelines related to Covid-19 containment measures till 31 August.
This comes after all the states were advised to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to generate district-level data on immunity against the coronavirus.