Centre extends Covid containment guidelines till 31 August. Details here

Centre extends Covid containment guidelines till 31 August. Details here

A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19
1 min read . 04:04 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

  • India reported 43,654 fresh Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours
  • The govt has advised all the states to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the ICMR

The ministry of home affairs has issued an order to all states and union territories, extending the guidelines related to Covid-19 containment measures till 31 August.

This comes after all the states were advised to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to generate district-level data on immunity against the coronavirus.

India reported 43,654 fresh Covid-19 cases and 640 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Wednesda

