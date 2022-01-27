The Centre on Thursday extended the existing COVID curbs till February 28 in the wake of the massive COVID surge driven by the Omicron variant. “Though people are recovering fast this time, it is still a matter of concern that many states are showing a positivity rate of over 10%," it further asserted.

Though some states are showing a decline in the number of daily cases, even then, the infections counts are quite high. With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, the active tally stands at 22,02,472.

It is still a matter of concern

In the letter to the states, home secretary Ajay Bhalla, due to the current wave, the active cases in the country have reached 22 lakh. Though most people are recovering fast and the rate of hospitalisation is low, it is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states are showing a positivity rate of over 10%.

"Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance," Bhalla said in the letter to the chief secretaries while extending the existing restrictions till February 28.

Centre also directed the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to instruct their local and district administrations to promptly take containment measures against the threat of the Omicron variant based on their own assessment of the situation. Bhalla said "I would like to reiterate that all the states/UTs must observe all precautions and not let the guard down".

Lifting of curbs to be decided at the local level

The order directs "imposition and lifting of local curbs or restrictions dynamic and based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level".

It also asked to emphasise that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy-- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

"The state enforcement machinery should strictly enforce the norms of COVID Appropriate Behaviour-- wearing of face masks and maintaining safe social distancing in all public areas/gatherings," the order further reads.

Ten state contributing 77% of active cases

Earlier in the day, Centre also pointed out that there are over 3 lakh active COVID cases in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, and as many as 11 states have more than 50,000 active cases

“Top 10 states in terms of active Covid cases contributing to over 77% of total active infections in the country."

(With inputs from agencies)

