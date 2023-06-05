Centre extends deadline for OALP Round-VIII bids, boosting investor participation in E&P sector2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 06:46 PM IST
The extension provides additional time for interested parties to prepare and submit their bids for the 10 blocks offered for international competitive bidding
New Delhi: The Central government has extended the timeline for submitting bids for the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) Round-VIII, in a move aimed at attracting more participation and investment in the country’s exploration and production (E&P) sector. The extension provides additional time for interested parties to prepare and submit their bids for the 10 blocks offered for international competitive bidding.
