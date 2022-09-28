Centre extends free ration scheme for next 3 months

In a press note issued by the Cabinet said, “Recognising that people have gone through a difficult period of pandemic, Govt has decided to extend PMGKAY for a period of three months so that poor and vulnerable sections of society are supported for the forthcoming major festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, Milad-un-nabi, Deepawali, Chhath pooja, Gurunanak dev Jayanti, Christmas, etc. which they can celebrate with great gaiety and community for festivities."