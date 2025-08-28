Centre extends import duty exemption on cotton till December 2025

This decision has been taken to ensure better availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday, August 28.

“To augment availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, the Central Government had temporarily exempted the import duty on cotton from 19th August 2025 till 30th September, 2025. In order to support exporters further, the Central Government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from 30th September 2025 till 31st December 2025,” the official statement said.