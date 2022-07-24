Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Centre extends import duty relief on lentil by six months

Centre extends import duty relief on lentil by six months

The validity of the concessional duty period on lentil has been extended till end of March 2023.
1 min read . 06:09 PM ISTGireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The latest move comes after official data showed that consumer price index based inflation was at 7.01% in June

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government has extended the exemption given to mosur dal, a lentil, from agriculture and infrastructure development cess when imported into India, by another six months.

The government has extended the exemption given to mosur dal, a lentil, from agriculture and infrastructure development cess when imported into India, by another six months.

The current exemption from the cess was to expire by the end of September. An order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the validity of the concessional duty period has been extended till end of March 2023.

The current exemption from the cess was to expire by the end of September. An order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the validity of the concessional duty period has been extended till end of March 2023.

However, there is no change in similar concessional rates of cess currently applicable on crude palm oil and crude soyabean oil at 5%, which will continue till end of end of September, the order showed. In the case lentil, the decision is meant to extend the relief earlier offered to consumers.

However, there is no change in similar concessional rates of cess currently applicable on crude palm oil and crude soyabean oil at 5%, which will continue till end of end of September, the order showed. In the case lentil, the decision is meant to extend the relief earlier offered to consumers.

The government had earlier given several duty concessions on imported edible oils to tame a surge in prices.

The government had earlier given several duty concessions on imported edible oils to tame a surge in prices.

The latest move comes after official data showed earlier this month that consumer price index based inflation was at 7.01% in June, while food inflation measured by consumer food price index was at 7.75%. The government has been using customs duty adjustments to lower prices in some cases and have experimented with quantitative restrictions or duties on exports to improve local availability of a host of commodities including wheat, sugar and auto fuel.

The latest move comes after official data showed earlier this month that consumer price index based inflation was at 7.01% in June, while food inflation measured by consumer food price index was at 7.75%. The government has been using customs duty adjustments to lower prices in some cases and have experimented with quantitative restrictions or duties on exports to improve local availability of a host of commodities including wheat, sugar and auto fuel.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.