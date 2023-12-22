Centre extends import duty relief on lentils by one year
The move comes after official data showed that India's food inflation surged to 8.7% in November, a jump from 6.61% in October. The inflation rate on pulses soared 20% in November
New Delhi: The Centre, battling high food inflation, has extended the exemption given to masur dal, a lentil, from agriculture and infrastructure development cess when imported into India, by one year, as per an order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). This exemption, effective since October 2021, will now last until 31 March 2025.