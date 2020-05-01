Centre extends lockdown by two weeks, eases restrictions in orange, green zones

NEW DELHI : Escalating measures to combat the spread of covid-19, the Central government on Friday announced a further two-week extension to the ongoing lockdown with effect from 4 May.

The Union government’s announcement comes in the wake of considerable relaxations being introduced by the Union home ministry in non-containment zones across the country. The Centre has also made it clear that no staggered easing of lockdown will take place in areas which have been identified as red zones across the country.

Likewise, the ministry has also issued afresh set of guidelines “based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones."

While the Centre has already spelt out the criteria for identification of districts as Red, Green and Orange Zones, the Centre reiterated that “Green Zones will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days," while “the classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts."

Zonal Classification:

Likewise, the districts, which are neither defined as Red nor Green, shall be classified as Orange zones.

Continuing to step up surveillance across the country to contain the outbreak of the pandemic, the home ministry has reiterated that “due to higher population density within municipal corporations, and consequent greater inter-mixing of people, the incidence of covid-19 within the boundary of the corporation is higher than in the rest of the district." The ministry has therefore now further segregated such zones into “one zone for the area under the boundary of the municipal corporation and another for the area falling outside the boundary of the MC."

“If the area outside the boundary of the MC(s) has reported no case for the last 21 days, it will be allowed to be classified as one stage lower than the overall classification of the district as either Red or Orange. Hence, this area will be classified as Orange, in case the district is overall Red; or as Green, in case the district is overall Orange," the ministry’s guidelines stated

While boosting economic activity has been the premise behind this new classification, the ministry added that “this classification will enable more economic and other activities in that area of the district, which is relatively less affected by the incidence of covid-19, while also ensuring that due caution continues to be exercised so that these areas remain free from cases."

While the most sensitive areas have been designated as containment zones, the Centre has prohibited any activity within such areas.

“Containment Zones would have intensified surveillance protocols, with contact tracing, house to house surveillance, home and institutional quarantining of persons based on their risk assessment, and clinical management. Strict perimeter control would need to be ensured, so that there is no movement of people in and out of these Zones, except for medical emergencies, and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. No other activity is permitted within the containment zones," it said, on Friday.

What remains prohibited in each zone:

However, the ministry added that regardless of the zones, some activities would continue to remain out of bounds, to prevent a relapse, with air, road and rail travel continuing to remain off-limits. Likewise, the ministry has also prohibited the plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district buses and barber shops.

“These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training and coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places and places of worship for public," the home ministry stated, adding that “movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA."

In the Orange Zones however, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only.

While the Centre had, reiterated that no individual would be allowed to move for non-essential purposes beyond the specified time frame, it has now given authorities permission to invoke prohibitory orders to curb the movement of people.

“….movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance," it said.

In all zones, people above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. “Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in Red, Orange and Green Zones, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions; however, these will not be permitted within the Containment Zones," the ministry has said.

“In the Green Zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the Zone. However buses can operate with upto 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50% capacity," the guidelines stated.

Granting a small leeway for those residing in red zones, the ministry added that in the red zones, “Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers."

Limited Economic boost

Industrial establishments in urban areas, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted, while other industrial activities permitted include manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices.

Like in its order issued on 15 April, the ministry has reiterated that construction activities in urban areas have been limited to in-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects.

While the ministry had, last week, stated that shops in urban areas, for non-essential goods, are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes, it has once again stated that “standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential." At the same time, e-Commerce activities, in red zones, have been limited only to the supply of essential goods.

