Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected
Bulk drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the active raw materials used in medicines to give them their therapeutic effect. Photo: Bloomberg
Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 04:49 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • Thanks to the scheme, total incremental sales of worth Rs2.94 trillion and incremental exports of Rs1.96 trillion are estimated during the six years from FY23 to FY28

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the domestic pharmaceutical sector for financial years 2020-21 to 2028-29.

About Rs15,000 crore worth of incentives will be provided under the scheme.

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

The scheme, the government said, will benefit domestic manufacturers, help generate 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs, and will likely make available a wider range of affordable medicines to consumers.

It is also likely to boost production and export of high-value products. Total incremental sales worth Rs2.94 trillion and incremental exports of Rs1.96 trillion are expected during the six years from 2022-23 to 2027-28, the government said in a statement.

“The objective of the scheme is to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the sector and contributing to product diversification to high value goods...," said Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, at the Cabinet briefing.

It is expected to promote development of complex and high-tech products, emerging therapies and in-vitro Diagnostic Devices. The scheme is expected to bring in investment of Rs15,000 crore in the domestic pharmaceutical sector, the government said.

The manufacturers of pharmaceutical goods registered in India will be grouped based on their Global Manufacturing Revenue (GMR) to ensure wider applicability of the scheme across the industry and at the same time meet objectives of the scheme.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world, by volume and is worth $40 billion. The country contributes 3.5% of total drugs and medicines exported globally. India exports pharmaceuticals to more than 200 countries and territories including highly regulated markets such as the US, the UK, the European Union, Canada, among others.

As of now, low-value generic drugs make up for the chunk of exports from India, while a large proportion of domestic demand for patented drugs is met through imports.

