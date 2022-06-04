Centre extends PM Kisan eKYC deadline till July: Key takeaways

Based on PM Kisan FAQs, “If a farmer registered under the Scheme does not receive any installment in any 4-monthly period for any reason, whether he / she will be able to receive the same later on? Yes. The beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on P[\/-Kisan portal by the concerned State / UT Governments in a particular 4-monthly period, shall be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself. lf they do not receive the payment of installment pertaining to that 4-monthly period and subsequent installments for any reason, except due to rejection for falling within the exclusion criteria, they are entitled to receive the benefits of all the due installments as and when the cause of delay is removed / resolved."