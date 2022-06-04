Centre extends PM Kisan eKYC deadline till July: Key takeaways

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government Of India has extended the deadline for making PM Kisan account KYC compliance. The centre had fixed a deadline of 31st May 2022, but it has now been extended till 31st July 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government Of India has extended the deadline for making PM Kisan account KYC compliance. The centre had fixed a deadline of 31st May 2022, but it has now been extended till 31st July 2022 for the benefit of farmers to receive the 11th installment of ₹2000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government Of India has extended the deadline for making PM Kisan account KYC compliance. The centre had fixed a deadline of 31st May 2022, but it has now been extended till 31st July 2022 for the benefit of farmers to receive the 11th installment of ₹2000.
According to PM Kisan Portal “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022."
According to PM Kisan Portal “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022."
The central government recently announced the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, by fixing an amount of around ₹21,000 crore for 10 Crore farmers. Farmers must complete the KYC norms on or before the new deadline to be eligible to receive the benefit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The central government recently announced the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, by fixing an amount of around ₹21,000 crore for 10 Crore farmers. Farmers must complete the KYC norms on or before the new deadline to be eligible to receive the benefit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to complete the eKYC process for the PM Kisan scheme?
1. Visit http://pmkisan.nic.in/ and under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section, click on ‘eKYC’.
How to complete the eKYC process for the PM Kisan scheme?
1. Visit http://pmkisan.nic.in/ and under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section, click on ‘eKYC’.
2. You will now be redirected to the ‘OTP Based Ekyc’ page where you need to enter your Aadhaar number and then click on ‘Search’.
2. You will now be redirected to the ‘OTP Based Ekyc’ page where you need to enter your Aadhaar number and then click on ‘Search’.
3. Once your Aadhaar number is displayed, enter your mobile number which is linked with Aadhaar and then click on ‘Get OTP’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Once your Aadhaar number is displayed, enter your mobile number which is linked with Aadhaar and then click on ‘Get OTP’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. You will now get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered or Aadhaar-linked mobile number, enter the OTP in the required field and proceed further.
4. You will now get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered or Aadhaar-linked mobile number, enter the OTP in the required field and proceed further.
5. Once the OTP is verified, the eKYC task would be successfully completed if all the details matched.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, every landholding farmer's family would receive a cash benefit of Rs.6000 per year, payable in three equal installments of Rs.2000 each every four months. All landholding farmers' families with cultivable land holding in their names are eligible for the scheme's benefits. If farmers do not get the installment after completing eKYC for any reason, they can contact PM Kisan Helpdesk at 011-24300606 or PM Kisan's toll free number at 18001155266, or they can send an email to pmkisan-ict@gov.in and pmkisan-funds@gov.in.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, every landholding farmer's family would receive a cash benefit of Rs.6000 per year, payable in three equal installments of Rs.2000 each every four months. All landholding farmers' families with cultivable land holding in their names are eligible for the scheme's benefits. If farmers do not get the installment after completing eKYC for any reason, they can contact PM Kisan Helpdesk at 011-24300606 or PM Kisan's toll free number at 18001155266, or they can send an email to pmkisan-ict@gov.in and pmkisan-funds@gov.in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Based on PM Kisan FAQs, “If a farmer registered under the Scheme does not receive any installment in any 4-monthly period for any reason, whether he / she will be able to receive the same later on? Yes. The beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on P[\/-Kisan portal by the concerned State / UT Governments in a particular 4-monthly period, shall be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself. lf they do not receive the payment of installment pertaining to that 4-monthly period and subsequent installments for any reason, except due to rejection for falling within the exclusion criteria, they are entitled to receive the benefits of all the due installments as and when the cause of delay is removed / resolved."
Based on PM Kisan FAQs, “If a farmer registered under the Scheme does not receive any installment in any 4-monthly period for any reason, whether he / she will be able to receive the same later on? Yes. The beneficiaries, whose names are uploaded on P[\/-Kisan portal by the concerned State / UT Governments in a particular 4-monthly period, shall be entitled to receive the benefit for that period with effect from that 4-monthly period itself. lf they do not receive the payment of installment pertaining to that 4-monthly period and subsequent installments for any reason, except due to rejection for falling within the exclusion criteria, they are entitled to receive the benefits of all the due installments as and when the cause of delay is removed / resolved."