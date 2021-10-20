NEW DELHI : The central government on Wednesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting covid-19 for another six months.

The scheme was launched on 30 March 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs. 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of covid-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this. The current period of the policy is ending on 20 October 2021. So far, 1351 claims have been paid under the scheme.

“Since the covid-19 pandemic has still not abated and deaths of health workers deployed for COVID related duties are still being reported from different States/UTs, accordingly, the insurance policy has been extended w.e.f. 21.10.2021 for a further period of 180 days so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of covid-19 patients," union health ministry said in a statement.

The central government also issued a letter on Wednesday to this effect to the Additional Chief Secretaries (Health)/Principal Secretaries (Health)/ Secretaries (Health) of all States/UTs for giving wide publicity amongst the health workers in their respective States/UTs.

Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of covid-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.

At least 14,623 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,78,098, which is now lowest in 229 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.52% of the country's total Positive Cases, the government data showed. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.34% remains less than 3% for the last 117 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 51 days and below 5% for 134 consecutive days now, the data showed.

The recovery of 19,446 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,78,247. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.15%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination numbers crossed 99 crores on Wednesday and would breach 100 crores mark on Thursday the government has said.

