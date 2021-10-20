Centre extends PMGKP scheme for another six months

At least 14,623 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,78,098, which is now lowest in 229 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.52% of the country's total Positive Cases, the government data showed. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.34% remains less than 3% for the last 117 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 51 days and below 5% for 134 consecutive days now, the data showed.

