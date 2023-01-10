Centre extends RBI Deputy Governor Patra's tenure by one year2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Deputy Governor of RBI, Michael Debabrata Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14.
Deputy Governor of RBI, Michael Debabrata Patra's three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14.
The central government on Monday has extended the term of the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Michael Debabrata Patra, by one year. His three-year tenure was coming to an end on January 14, according to the news agency PTI.