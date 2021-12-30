Centre extends reduced performance security for cos till March 2023

The Centre has extended the benefit of reduced performance security of 3% for all government tenders and contracts to March 31 2023, providing additional liquidity to companies for project execution.

As part of various liquidity measures to combat the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic, the government had reduced the quantum of performance security from 5-10% to 3% of value of the contract. The relief was earlier available for all tenders and contracts issued till December 31, 2021.

“With this relief, the Industry could deploy additional resources in project execution as timely and economical project execution by industry is vital for high speed development of infrastructure as envisaged through the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)," a finance ministry statement said.

Industrial bodies, cutting across all sectors, including construction, manufacturing and services had represented the need to extend the benefit of reduction in Performance Security, atleast in the short term.

“The relief has benefitted industry esp. in construction, manufacturing and service sectors. This relief will enable them to respond with vigour to the demands of the Government for efficient execution of the projects," the statement said.

