Centre extends relief on compliance till September

The government on the other hand brought an ordinance in February suspending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for at least six months starting 25 March so that no business will be dragged into bankruptcy tribunals for defaults during this period. The ordinance also allows a limited extension of this suspension period. The Modi administration also allowed more time for businesses and individuals to file tax returns for FY20 till end of November, reduced the rate of tax deducted and collected at source by a fourth on specified transactions and extended the due date for a direct tax dispute settlement scheme till December from June to help struggling businesses.