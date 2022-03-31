Centre extends stock limits for all edible oils and oilseeds up to Dec 31

Highlighting the ministry said that the pressure on sunflower oil supplies from Ukraine has had a rub-on effect on the export policy of Indonesia, affecting palm oil imports; also, it was compounded by crop loss concerns in South America, impacting soybean oil supplies due to which the international prices of soyabean oil have shown a large upward trend. International Prices of Soyabean Oil increased by 5.05% over the month and by 42.22% over the year. The international prices of palm oils, both crude and refined, have decreased over the week and the month and starting January 2022 have shown a substantial increasing trend.