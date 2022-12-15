Centre extends support for increase in production and import of pulses

Centre extends support for increase in production and import of pulses1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Global availability in the coming year is expected to be better with increase in production expected from Myanmar, where arrivals have started
New Delhi: Centre will take all necessary steps to support Indian farmers to produce more pulses and importers for seamless import of pulses so that the commodity is available to consumers at affordable prices, said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, on Thursday.
Speaking at a meeting with pulses associations of India, Singh said that global availability in the coming year is expected to be better with increase in production expected from Myanmar, where arrivals have started and pulses sowing intentions in African countries indicating increase in area coverage under pulses, which will be available from August 2023 onwards. “This will keep the consistent flow of pulses imports and can address concerns related to availability."
He added that domestic production and imports of pulses especially tur, urad and masoor is important.
“Expectations from the meeting were spelt clearly to get the industry views," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.
Representatives from India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), Overseas Agro Traders Association (OATA Myanmar), All India Dal mills association, Tamil Nadu Pulses Importers and Exporters Association, iGrain, etc participated in the meeting.
“The representatives expressed that the import policy consistency had helped for regular flow of imports into India subcontinent keeping the price under control all through the year. There were few suggestions related to speedy increasing domestic pulses production, port clearance, exploring new geographies to minimize import dependency on few countries, extension of stable policy regime etc," the ministry added.
The Department of Consumer Affairs conducts regular interactions with pulses associations in India and at major exporting countries to assess the pulse of pulses industry and initiate necessary policy measures.
As part of the series of meetings, the department organized a meeting to assess the domestic and global pulses scenario and to plan strategy for next year to ensure availability of pulses for Indian consumers at affordable prices.
