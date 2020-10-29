Centre extends tax break on purchase of goods with travel allowance to all

To enjoy this incentive, the employee has to opt for deemed LTC fare in lieu of the applicable LTC in the block of four years 2018-21. The employee should also spend a sum equal to three times of the value of the deemed LTC fare on purchase of goods or services which carry a GST rate of not less than 12%. The purchase has to be made from GST registered sellers through digital mode during the period from the 12 October 2020 to 31 March, 2021, the ministry said.