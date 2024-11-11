Centre extends tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 2026

Vikram Misri's tenure as Foreign Secretary has been extended by the Centre until July 14, 2026. This extension allows him to serve beyond his superannuation date of November 30, 2023.

Published11 Nov 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Centre extends tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 2026
Centre extends tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 2026

The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, assumed charge as India's Foreign Secretary on July 15.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension of Misri as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on November 30 for a tenure up to July 14, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d), the order said.

The provisions allow extension in the service of a foreign secretary beyond the date of superannuation in public interest, officials said.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 08:06 PM IST
