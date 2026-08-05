Centre extends tenures of cabinet secretary, home secretary by a year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved one-year extensions for cabinet secretary T. V. Somanathan and Union home secretary Govind Mohan, according to separate orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The ACC extended the tenure of Somanathan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, as cabinet secretary for one year beyond 30 August 2026. In a separate order, it approved a one-year extension for Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, as Union home secretary beyond 22 August 2026.

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In Mohan's case, the DoPT said the extension was granted by relaxing the provisions of Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

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Somanathan took charge as the country's top bureaucrat on 30 August 2024, succeeding Rajiv Gauba after serving as finance secretary and secretary, Department of Expenditure. He holds a PhD in economics from Calcutta University, completed the Executive Development Program at Harvard Business School, and is a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant and company secretary.

During his career, Somanathan has served as joint secretary and additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office; joint secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and director, corporate affairs, at the World Bank in Washington, DC.

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In Tamil Nadu, he was managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Corp. Ltd, secretary to the chief minister, and additional chief secretary and commissioner of commercial taxes during the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He has also authored three books and published more than 80 papers and articles on economics, finance and public policy.

Mohan has served as Union home secretary since 23 August 2024. An engineering graduate from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, and a management postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, he has previously served as secretary, Ministry of Culture; additional secretary and joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs; joint secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs; and minister (economic) at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC.

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The ACC is the highest authority for appointments to senior positions in the Union government. It is chaired by the prime minister, with the Union home minister as its sole other member.

The ACC decides on appointments, tenure extensions and other service-related matters for top posts, including the cabinet secretary, secretaries to the Government of India and other positions specified under the Transaction of Business Rules. Proposals requiring its approval are processed through the establishment officer in the DoPT.

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About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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