New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday extended by one-and-a-half year the term of the 22nd Law Commission which is mandated to identify laws which are “no longer relevant" and recommend their repeal.

According to a note issued by the Cabinet, the term of the panel has been extended up to 31 August, 2024. The commission’s three-year term ended on Monday.

“It will consist of the same composition, which is as under: a full-time Chairperson; four full-time Members (including Member-Secretary), Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex-officio Member; Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member; and not more than five part-time Members," the release said quoting the Cabinet’s decision.

The 22nd law panel was constituted for a period of three years on 21 February, 2020 and its chairperson, Justice (retired) Rituraj Awasthi, assumed office on 9 November, 2022.

Among other things, its responsibilities include identification of laws which are no longer relevant and recommend the repeal of obsolete and unnecessary enactments.

It is also mandated to suggest enactment of new legislations as may be necessary to implement the Directive Principles and to attain the objectives set out in the Preamble of the Constitution, a statement said.

It may consider and convey to the government its views on any subject relating to law and judicial administration that may be specifically referred to it by the government through Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Legal Affairs).

The law commission is a non-statutory body, constituted by the central government from time to time.