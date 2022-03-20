Centre extends timeline for converting debt into equity for startups to 10 years

In a press note, the DPIIT said, "Convertible note means an instrument issued by a startup company acknowledging receipt of money initially as debt, which is repayable at the option of the holder, or which is convertible into such number of equity shares of such startup company, within a period not exceeding ten years from the date of issue of the convertible note, upon the occurrence of specified events as per the other terms and conditions agreed to and indicated in the instrument."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}