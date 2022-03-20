Centre extends timeline for converting debt into equity for startups to 10 years

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, startups had 5 years time period for converting their debt investment into equity shares effective from the initial day of the convertible note issued.
Investor can invest in a startup using convertible notes which are debt or loan instruments.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed the extent of FDI policy in India and announced various amendments. Among the key notable modifications is for startups, as the government extended the timeline to 10 years to convert debt investment in a company into equity shares.
In a press note, the DPIIT said, "Convertible note means an instrument issued by a startup company acknowledging receipt of money initially as debt, which is repayable at the option of the holder, or which is convertible into such number of equity shares of such startup company, within a period not exceeding ten years from the date of issue of the convertible note, upon the occurrence of specified events as per the other terms and conditions agreed to and indicated in the instrument."
Simply put, an investor can invest in a startup using convertible notes which are debt or loan instruments. However, the investor has the option of converting his or her debt investment in a startup into equity shares after the company has achieved some milestone or its performance is healthy. The period for this conversion is now set for 10 years. The investor can ask startups to convert their money invested as debt into equity shares.
Convertible notes are generally debt instrument that is usually opted by angel or seed investors who are looking to invest in an early-stage startup that has not been valued explicitly.
