Centre extends timeline for disbursement of loan, completion of ethanol projects

Under the schemes, the timeline for disbursement of loans for ethanol projects is up to March/April 2022. However, due to the unavoidable and unfortunate situations caused by COVID-19, project proponents were unable to adhere to the time limit for disbursement of loans from Banks/ Financial institutions and unable to complete their projects in a given time frame. Therefore, there is a need to extend the timeline for disbursement of loans under interest subvention schemes announced earlier during 2018-2021.