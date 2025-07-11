Centre extends Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's tenure till August 22 next year

The Centre on July 11 extended the tenure of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan till August 22 next year, according to an official order.

The extension comes as the country prepares for the long-delayed census with caste enumeration. India's 16th Census with caste enumeration will be carried out in 2027, with the reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country.

Mohan, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Sikkim cadre, was named the Union Home Secretary in August 2024. He took over the charge from Ajay Kumar Bhalla on completion of his tenure on August 22 last year.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Mohan's extension in services as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on September 30 up to August 22, 2026 or until further orders, in terms of the provisions of Fundamental Rules or FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

The rules have provisions to extend the services of such officers.

With this extension, Mohan will have two years' tenure on the crucial post, which is mandated to ensure internal security matters, among other things.

Who is Govind Mohan? A seasoned bureaucrat, Mohan was also the government's key officer during the COVID-19 pandemic and was tasked with overseeing the implementation of decisions taken for various protocols and ensuring smooth coordination with the states.

Before joining MHA, Mohan worked as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, in the Finance Ministry from August 2017 to May 2018. He also worked as Principal Resident Commissioner, Sikkim in 2015.

Mohan worked as Minister (Economic), Embassy of India, Washington DC, USA from July 2012 to August, 2015. Before that, he worked as Joint Secretary, in the Cabinet Secretariat, from January 2011 to July 2012

Education Qualification -Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (July 1986–March 1988).

-Bachelor of Technology, Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (July 1982–March 1986) specialising in the general discipline of Electrical Engineering, with electives in the area of Computer Software and Engineering.

-Indian School Certificate, St. Francis’ College, Lucknow (March 1982).