“Due to constant weather changes, sugar production has become unpredictable. We need to bring sustainability to the sector in terms of production after what we have seen this season. Even if we fail to increase production, the current area needs to be sustained, and it won’t be possible until the irrigation issues due to poor rainfall in top growing states are resolved. Therefore, we are committed to addressing the issue and come up with a plan to incentivize sugarcane growers so that the crop area does not shrink. Otherwise, meeting EBP target and ensuring domestic consumption will be challenging."