Centre fact-checks myths around petrol prices, lists 6 factors that determine retail rates

The Union government clarified that petrol prices are influenced by multiple factors, not just crude oil rates. With recent oil price fluctuations, the Ministry of Petroleum blamed state governments for higher retail prices due to VAT. 

Fareha Naaz
Published3 Aug 2026, 12:10 PM IST
The Union government dispelled myths about petrol pricing, asserting it is determined by various factors beyond crude oil.
The Union government dispelled myths about petrol pricing, asserting it is determined by various factors beyond crude oil.(ANI)

The Union government has sought to dispel common misconceptions around petrol prices, defending retail fuel pricing and explaining why a fall in global crude oil prices does not immediately translate into cheaper petrol at the pump.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said retail fuel prices are influenced by several factors, not just Brent crude oil, the global benchmark.

The clarification comes as oil prices fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping 7.3% in early Asian trade on Monday after futures posted their biggest monthly gain since March, surging nearly 25% in July.

Centre debunks myths around petrol prices

Myth: “Crude oil prices have fallen, so petrol should immediately cost below 84/litre.”

Fact: According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, retail petrol prices are determined by multiple factors, including:

  • International crude oil prices
  • Exchange rates
  • Freight and logistics costs
  • Central and state taxes
  • Ethanol procurement costs
  • Refining and operational expenses

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices today — 3 Aug: Fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Centre issues clarification on ethanol blending

The Petroleum Ministry also rejected the claim that higher ethanol blending makes petrol more expensive.

Myth: “E20 makes petrol expensive.”

Fact: The ministry said that nearly 20% of every litre of petrol sold today is ethanol produced domestically, which helps reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil.

“Retail fuel prices are determined by several factors, while ethanol blending plays a vital role in reducing import dependence, improving energy security, and protecting consumers from global crude price volatility,” the ministry said in a post on X.

According to the ministry, ethanol blending offers several benefits:

  • It reduces dependence on imports
  • It reduces exposure to crude price shocks
  • It improves energy security
  • Improves farmer income
  • It is environmentally friendly

The ministry said state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) fixed the average depot price of petrol at 85.8 per litre, leading to under-recoveries of around 11 per litre between March and June.

During the period, total under-recoveries amounted to 21,300 crore.

“Public Sector OMCs continued selling petrol below market-determined prices,” the ministry said.

Also Read | Piped gas demand rises as India's LPG sales fall; petrol, diesel demand jumps

Centre blames high retail prices on state VAT

Oil prices have remained volatile since the US-Iran conflict began on 28 February, with Brent crude briefly climbing to around $120 per barrel amid concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil trade passes.

On Monday, however, Brent crude for October delivery fell 7.3% to around $81.55 a barrel after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to call off a planned attack on Iran following diplomatic efforts involving several West Asian allies, including Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Without ethanol, Delhi petrol would've cost ₹125/litre: Centre

The Centre also said it has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in the past and argued that state governments can bring down retail fuel prices by cutting Value Added Tax (VAT).

“Reducing State VAT directly lowers petrol prices without requiring approval from the Central Government,” the ministry said, adding that states are free to reduce VAT whenever they choose.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

Petrol PricesOil Marketing CompaniesCrude Oil Prices
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