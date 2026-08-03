Centre fact-checks myths around petrol prices, lists 6 factors that determine retail rates

The Union government has sought to dispel common misconceptions around petrol prices, defending retail fuel pricing and explaining why a fall in global crude oil prices does not immediately translate into cheaper petrol at the pump.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said retail fuel prices are influenced by several factors, not just Brent crude oil, the global benchmark.

The clarification comes as oil prices fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping 7.3% in early Asian trade on Monday after futures posted their biggest monthly gain since March, surging nearly 25% in July.

Centre debunks myths around petrol prices Myth: “Crude oil prices have fallen, so petrol should immediately cost below ₹84/litre.”

Fact: According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, retail petrol prices are determined by multiple factors, including:

International crude oil prices

Exchange rates

Freight and logistics costs

Central and state taxes

Ethanol procurement costs

Refining and operational expenses

Centre issues clarification on ethanol blending The Petroleum Ministry also rejected the claim that higher ethanol blending makes petrol more expensive.

Myth: “E20 makes petrol expensive.”

Fact: The ministry said that nearly 20% of every litre of petrol sold today is ethanol produced domestically, which helps reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil.

“Retail fuel prices are determined by several factors, while ethanol blending plays a vital role in reducing import dependence, improving energy security, and protecting consumers from global crude price volatility,” the ministry said in a post on X.

According to the ministry, ethanol blending offers several benefits:

It reduces dependence on imports

It reduces exposure to crude price shocks

It improves energy security

Improves farmer income

It is environmentally friendly The ministry said state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) fixed the average depot price of petrol at ₹85.8 per litre, leading to under-recoveries of around ₹11 per litre between March and June.

During the period, total under-recoveries amounted to ₹21,300 crore.

“Public Sector OMCs continued selling petrol below market-determined prices,” the ministry said.

Centre blames high retail prices on state VAT Oil prices have remained volatile since the US-Iran conflict began on 28 February, with Brent crude briefly climbing to around $120 per barrel amid concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil trade passes.

On Monday, however, Brent crude for October delivery fell 7.3% to around $81.55 a barrel after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to call off a planned attack on Iran following diplomatic efforts involving several West Asian allies, including Saudi Arabia.

The Centre also said it has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in the past and argued that state governments can bring down retail fuel prices by cutting Value Added Tax (VAT).