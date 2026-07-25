Centre fact checks PM Modi's viral deepfake video, accuses ‘Pakistani propaganda accounts’ of misleading AI content

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre recently issued an alert, warning social media users against ‘AI-generated deepfake videos’ of PM Modi. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday debunked viral videos and alleged that the statements made in the clip regarding the protest in Delhi are “fabricated” and were "never made."

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Alleging that the aim of these Pakistani handles is to “mislead the public,” PIB clarified that the Prime Minister did not make any such statement.

PIB in a post on X stated, “Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of Prime Minister @narendramodi featuring fabricated statements that he never made regarding the protest in Delhi.” It added, “This is an '#AI-generated deepfake video' shared to mislead the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did NOT make any such statement.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of the PIB's alert regarding PM Modi's deepfake video? ⌵ The PIB issued an alert to warn social media users about AI-generated deepfake videos of PM Modi, indicating that these clips contain fabricated statements aimed at misleading the public. 2 How has the Indian government responded to the rise of AI-generated deepfake videos? ⌵ The Indian government, through PIB's Fact Check Unit, has actively debunked multiple AI-generated deepfake videos involving high-profile officials to counter misinformation and protect public trust. 3 Why did PIB accuse Pakistani accounts of distributing deepfake content? ⌵ PIB accused Pakistani propaganda accounts of circulating deepfake videos to mislead the public about statements supposedly made by PM Modi, stating the aim was to create confusion during ongoing protests. 4 What measures are being proposed to tackle issues related to paper leaks in India? ⌵ The government plans to introduce a new bill to strengthen penalties for paper leaks, including longer prison terms and heavier fines, as part of its commitment to safeguarding students' interests. 5 How can citizens report suspicious AI-generated content related to the Indian government? ⌵ Citizens can report suspicious AI-generated content through the PIB Fact Check handle on X or by contacting them via phone and email provided by the PIB.

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The Bureau even provided the original video link for reference and urged the public to alert and report suspicious content related to the Government of Indian through PIB Fact Check handle on X.

What did PM Modi's say in viral 23 July post PM Modi in his midnight post on Instagram on Thursday promised strict action against paper leaks. The Prime Minister's statement which amassed 1.76 crore views states, “Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months.”

He added, “The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to take the exams immediately.”

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Asserting that the government used its full power to arrange the exams of at least 22 lakh students, he said in Hindi, “I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me the approval late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the cabinet. After the suggestions of the cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed as soon as possible.”

Also Read | PM Modi thanks youngsters for response to his latest video

PIB fact checks other viral statements of high-profile officials Besides fact-checking AI-generated videos of PM Modi, the government also debunked viral deepfake videos of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief of Defence Staff, General NS Raja Subramani, Delhi Police Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan, Lieutenant General Rajeev Puri and Union Minister Piyush Goyal that are being circulated to spread fake news. It provided links to original

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The Fact Check Unit, launched by the Government of India's PIB in November 2019 to counter fake news, rumours and misleading claims, clarified that the videos of Dharmendra Pradhan, General NS Raja Subramani, Rajiv Ranjan, Rajeev Puri and Piyush Goyal are fake and AI-generated and have been digitally altered. As a proof, the original videos have been attached to these posts.

PIB's latest fact check post was shared on Saturday. In the deepfake video Dharmendra Pradhan claims that he is" resigning from his post" for “personal reasons.”

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In another artificially altered video, General NS Raja Subramani claims that 30,000 army jawans have resigned over protests at Jantar Mantar. The unit flagged this artificially altered video and advised the citizens to report any misleading or manipulated content on +91 87997 11259 or via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

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