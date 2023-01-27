Centre finalizes draft electricity policy, seeks comments from states2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:24 PM IST
In a letter to states and the CEA, the ministry noted that the standing committee on energy had recommended for a new electricity policy
The union ministry of power has finalized the draft National Electricity Policy and has sought comments from the states and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) by 10 February, 2022.
