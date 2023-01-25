Centre finalizes EV battery safety and performance standards3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:11 AM IST
The government may announce next month crucial battery safety and performance standards that are expected to play a key role in promoting electric vehicle adoption
The government is likely to announce next month crucial battery safety and performance standards that are expected to play a key role in promoting electric vehicle adoption and reducing pollution, two senior government officials familiar with the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×